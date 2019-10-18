The Igala Cultural and Development Association (ICDA) has declared its support for Mr Musa Wada, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Nov. 16, Kogi governorship election.

ICDA made the declaration in a communiqué issued in Lokoja on Friday, at the end of a meeting between its executives and some stakeholders.

The communiqué was signed by acting President of the association, Mr Shaibu Mohammed and secretary, Mr Saba Alex-Amuda.

ICDA said its decision to support Wada was informed by what it called poor performance of incumbent Gov. Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said that the inability of the State Government to pay salaries and pensions regularly had done monumental damage to the people of the state.

“Civil servants salaries and pension of retirees have not been paid regularly nor in full in spite of unprecedented huge financial allocations, bailouts, Paris Club refunds and other loans obtained from financial institutions.

“These are different from funds generated by board of internal revenue that the state got and wasted in four years, ” the association said.

ICDA insisted that Nov. 16, election should be free and fair.

It therefore appealed to indigenes and well-meaning people to follow the resolution by voting for Wada on Nov. 16 in the overall interest of the state and the people. (NAN)

– Oct 18, 2019 @ 18:32 GMT |

