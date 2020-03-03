THE Kogi State Government on Tuesday restated its commitment to sustain full support for the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes (SIP) in the state.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Abdulsalam Ozigi, gave the assurance when the management team of Kogi SIP paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Lokoja.

The commissioner lauded the SIP for the immense socio-economic value the programmes had added to the beneficiaries in Kogi and promised to give maximum support for improved service delivery.

Ozigi promised to ensure a smooth relationship between his office and the SIP office for effective management considering the increasing beneficiaries of the programmes in the state.

Earlier, the Kogi SIP Focal Person, Mr Abdulkareem Onyekehi, thanked the commissioner for the ministry’s support to Kogi SIP, saying it was an indication of a new era for the programme and its teeming beneficiaries in the state.

“We appreciate your tremendous support to our office even without lobbying for it. This has assured us of a promising future for more effective management and implementation of the programme,” Onyekehi said.

The focal person said the meeting provided an opportunity to appeal for more support for SIP from the local government ministry.

He stressed the need to pay the backlog of staff salaries and address the lack of official utility vehicles for the office for effective monitoring and fieldwork in rural communities. He called for maximum synergy with the ministry for optimum performance. (NAN)

– Mar. 3, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

