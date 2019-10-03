Kukah arrives for GOCOP Conference

ALL is set for the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP, third annual conference on Friday, October 4. Matthew Hassan Kukah, bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, who is to give the keynote address at the GOCOP conference arrived in Lagos, this evening.

His arrival was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by Olumide Iyanda, GOCOP publicity secretary.

Kukah is to speak on the theme: “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward” holding at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Also, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, chief guest of honour, has confirmed his attendance.

Professor Akpan Ekpo, former director-general of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management, WAIFEM, and Mike Ejiofor, former director with the Department of State Services, DSS, are discussants.

The event will be chaired by Bayo Onanuga, managing director of The News Group.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, will represent the Presidency.

All guests are expected to be seated by 9:30am.

