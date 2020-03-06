THE Chairman of Kwali Area Council, FCT, Mr. Danladi Chiya, has presented a budget of N7.4 billion for 2020 to the council’s legislature for approval.

In his presentation, the Chairman, who tagged the budget “Budget of Hope”, said N4 billion was for capital expenditure, while N2 billion was for Local Education Authority personnel cost.

Chiya said that his administration had placed more emphasis on capital projects to meet the needs of the people.

On sectoral allocation, he said Works and Housing has the highest allocation of N1 billion, followed by Health and Human Services with N638 million.

Chiya said that N677 million was allocated to the Finance and Account Department, N651 million to Administration and N263 million to Environmental and Sanitation Department.

“Today, I stand before you to fulfill one of my statutory schedules as the Executive Chairman of Kwali Area Council to present the 2020 budget.

“This budget is carefully prepared to articulate all the developmental projects and activities which will have a direct bearing on the yearning and aspiration of our people.

“We have received inputs from different shades of opinion, which cut across political, social and tribal divides.

“Today, I consider it a rare privilege and honor to present the 2020 budget which is tagged Budget of Hope.

“A budget that has all the parameter of consolidating on our moderate achievements to our dear council,” he said.

The chairman noted that the 2020 budget was prepared with a positive vision, adding that it was projected towards achieving success in spite of possible economic challenges.

“On this note, I hereby present and lay copies of the 2020 budget on the floor of the House for speedy consideration.

“It is hoped that the House will respond in good time to enhance critical development of hope and next-level transformation of Kwali Area Council,” Chiya said.

Mr. Nuhu Daniel, the Speaker of Kwali Legislative Assembly, said the lawmakers would ensure the speedy passage of the budget. (NAN)

– Mar. 6, 2020 @ 17:15 GMT |

