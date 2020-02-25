THE Kwara Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ayinla Salman, has commended the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for huge recovery of funds for the State Government.

This is contained in a statement signed by the commission’s spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday.

It stated that Salman made the commendation on Tuesday when he led senior officials of the ministry on a courtesy visit to the Ilorin zonal office of the commission.

According to the attorney general: “I think the EFCC is wonderful, let me appreciate you and this office on behalf of the state government for all the money and properties.

“We have seen your achievements and they are commendable.”

He stated further that: “It is important that we are on the same page with the EFCC, we must relate as colleagues and we will cooperate with you to achieve your mandate

“I want the EFCC to feel at home because we are going to make your job easier.”

Responding, the Ilorin Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr Isyaku Sharu, thanked the delegates and promised that EFCC will continue to fight corruption in its efforts to sanitise the system.

“We must come together to salvage the system; that has been the mandate of the commission.

“We told His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Malam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, during the last Nigerian Youth Walk Against Corruption, that we have recovered the sum of N200 million for the state government.

“As it is today, we have an additional N20 million making it the total sum of N220 million ready for collection,” he said.

The zonal official disclosed further that: “We also have not less than seven properties and some exotic cars which have been finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. “These were recovered from both politicians and civil servants.” (NAN)

