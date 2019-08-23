INDEPENDENT National Election Commission’s (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami has promised to continue to uphold integrity of the commission by conducting free and acceptable election.

Attahiru-Madami said this on Friday when he received an award of `Icon of Leadership’ in his office, Ilorin, from a delegation of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The Resident Commissioner, who expressed satisfaction with the success of 2019 General Elections, implored staff of the commission to also uphold the integrity of INEC, further their education and be patriotic.

He enjoined youths in the country to shun all vices that may mar the attainment of their goals in life.

According to the REC, one of the ways he intends to sustain the integrity of the commission is through continuous voter education.

He said he would take voter education and sensitisation to secondary schools and tertiary institutions in the state.

Attahiru-Madami said that the initiative was to instill the right democratic values and skills in the coming generation, adding that it would also ensure that the future leaders as well as electorate were better informed.

Earlier, leader of the NANS delegation, Adebayo Joshua urged Nigerian leaders to always recognise people of distinguished characters in the country.

He explained that Attahiru-Madami was singled out for the award because of his unmatched role in success of the 2019 general election in Kwara state.

In a remark, the Kwara State Coordinator, National Orientation Agency, Mr Olusegun Adeyemi, recalled the various engagements of the INEC REC during the election and his determination to do things right.

Adeyemi affirmed that the award was well deserved and advised the students to shun vices that could mar their future. (NAN)

– Aug. 23, 2019 @ 15:59 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)