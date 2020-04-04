Kwara Government has flagged off the distribution of first phase of palliatives for beneficiaries in Kwara Central Senatorial District.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that distribution of the commodities worth N154 million commenced with beneficiaries in Asa local government area of the state.

Chairman of the palliative subcommittee and Emir of Shonga, Dr Haliru Yahaya, disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin on Friday.

Yahaya said that commodities were meant to cushion the hardship faced following restrictions of movement and social distancing to curtail spread of global pandemic, Coronavirus.

According to him, the first phase comprised 19,400 units of 10kg of rice; 19,400 of 5kg of semovita; 1,940 packs of spaghetti; 9700 packs of salt; 4,850 packs of sugar; and 38,800 units of 1 litre vegetables oil.

He said that Garri (cassava flakes) and tomato paste donated to the government would also be distributed to the beneficiaries.

“We have the first batch of palliatives already delivered. More are being delivered while we expect more to be delivered to the subcommittee in the coming days.

“We are beginning the distribution from the central zone and we urge people to be patient as we will be as fair as possible to everybody.

“The credibility of what we do depends on how calm our people are and maintain social distancing. We have made arrangements for security cover.

“We have asked the trusted locals and community based organisations to try to prevent the rush and maintain social distancing,” the Emir said. (NAN)

– Apr. 4, 2020 @ 9:49 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)