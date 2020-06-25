Lafia NBA gets new officials

THE Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Lafia branch of Nasarawa State, on Thursday elected new officials to pilot the affairs of the association for the next three years.

Mr. Solomon Ayenajeh, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, while announcing the result in Lafia, urged the new executive members to carry every member of the association along while discharging their duties.

He announced Mr. Mustapha Sadiq, Ayiwulu Baba Ayiwulu, Iliya Ashokpa as the new Chairman, Secretary, and Assistant Secretary of the association, respectively.

“Those that were returned unopposed are Abubakar Sadiq Musa as Financial Secretary; the Treasurer is Justina Akingbola; Social Secretary is Ovye Yakubu; the Welfare Secretary is Ada Tanko.

“Others are David Meshi as Publicity Secretary; Danjuma Mohammed as Provost while the Legal Adviser is Isa Nalaraba,” he said.

The electoral committee chairman commended members for their maturity during the peaceful conduct of the election.

Administering the oath of office on the new NBA leadership, Mrs. Miriam Nadabo, the Chief Magistrate Court 1, Lafia, urged them to abide by the association’s rules and regulations.

Mr. Shiltu Shekama, the outgone chairman of the association called on the members of the association to give the new leadership the much-needed support and cooperation to succeed.

Responding, Mr. Mustapha Sadiq, the new Chairman of the association, promised to protect the interest of members of the association at all times.

“I will promote unity and peaceful co-existence among our members as I will carry every member of our association along while discharging my duties.

“I will also key into positive policies and programmes that will have a direct bearing on the lives of our members, the state and the country at large,” he said.

The chairman solicited for the support and cooperation of members to enable them to carry the association to the greater height. (NAN)

– Jun. 25, 2020 @ 17:59 GMT |

