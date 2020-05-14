THE Lagos House of Assembly has confirmed three out the five nominees submitted by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the state’s Audit Service Commission.

The confirmation of the three was by voice votes at plenary on Thursday.

Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said one of the nominees, Jimoh Akerele Ibrahim, was absent during the screening exercise, while Abiodun Akhigbe, was rejected by the house.

“The nominees confirmed by the house included, the Chairperson, Mrs Oluwatoyin Adegbuji-Onikoyi, Mr Emmanuel Kappo (member) and Mrs Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundimu (member).

“The three nominees that are confirmed by the house were recommended for approval by the screening committee,” he said.

The speaker told the designated-nominees that the house would not fail in its oversight to ensure that the commission performed its responsibility to the people of Lagos.

He added that the house was not concerned about the academic qualifications and oratory prowess of any of the nominees but readiness and commitment to serve the state.

“Even after the confirmation, we will continue to monitor whatever offices you are assigned to ensure value for public fund.

“We will continue to oversee your activities. We will not hesitate to pass vote of no confidence anytime anyone is found wanting,” Obasa said.

Mrs Adegbuji-Onikoyi, Chairperson of the commission, was born on Feb. 14, 1956 and she attended the University of Lagos and graduated with accounting degree and later an MBA.

Adegbuji-Onikoyi worked in many local government secretariats in the state for 23 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a letter containing the names of the five nominees by the governor was read at plenary on Wednesday by the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni.

NAN

May 14, 2020

