THE Lagos State Government says it will collaborate with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) to deepen professionalism among workers in the state civil service.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this on Monday during a visit by a delegation of CIPM.

Sanwo-Olu said that there was the need for human capital development as humans were the greatest asset of governance.

He said that his cabinet had flair for human resource, hence, would not relent to instill professionalism among workers.

“The collaboration with the institute will be a conversation in the right direction, it will be an attempt for us to further deepen professionalism in the service.

“We will also be able to put our people on a proper pedestal, not only for the institute but for the whole essence of governance,’’ the governor said.

He said that human capital development was a very serious issue in Nigeria and called on the institute to continue to raise the bar around it.

Earlier, the President of CIPM, Mr Wale Adediran, said that the visit was a solidarity one in support of Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Adediran said that Lagos was crucial for Nigeria as 10 per cent of Nigerians were resident in the state.

He said that CIPM believed in the vision of a greater Lagos and the Six Strategic Pillars – THEMES – that would drive the vision.

According to him, the human capital that Lagos State has is really the key assets for the vision of a greater Lagos to be delivered.

“We have areas of collaboration that we started with you years ago, when you are leading the Establishment Ministry, and we know that this is the opportunity for us to take it to the next level.

“Therefore, we want to share with you some of the things we are doing already with the Federal Civil Service, which we want to replicate in Lagos State.

“We believe that a professional and functional civil service is what you need to deliver your vision. So we are looking at collaborating with Lagos State in the area of manpower development.

Adediran said that there is a plan to recruit about 3000 teachers and commended the government on governance and structure.

“Our duty is to make sure that all these visions succeed in order to enable the Chartered Institute of Personal Management of Nigeria succeed,’’ he said. (NAN)

– Oct. 7, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)