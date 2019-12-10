LAGOS State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) on Monday flagged off the EkoExcel programme with the aim of transforming teaching and learning in the state.

Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, Chairman, LASUBEB said that the initiative by government was aimed at bridging the gap in the delivery of quality education.

It involves training of primary school teachers on the use of modern-day technology to enhance teaching efficiency.

EKO EXCEL’ (Excellence in Child Education and Learning) is also aimed at upscaling teachers’ development for global competitiveness.

“It will equip teachers with the needed resources to complement the traditional way of teaching and to keep pupils more engaged in classroom activities,”, Alawiye-King said.

He reiterated that the training would afford teachers the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the technology devices that would be deployed for teaching in public primary schools.

The chairman, therefore, charged the teachers to pay rapt attention and seek necessary clarification in the course of the training, as they are the key parameters in the success of the programme.

He appreciated the stakeholders and partners for their continuous support and investment in “Eko Excel”, stating that it “takes a whole village to raise a child”.

Alawiye-King promised that the Board will ensure that “no child is left behind” in accessing quality education in the State.

“We must realise that our pupils are very expectant and excited about the deployment of technology in their classrooms and are also willing to explore new learning experiences.

“At this level, the overall objective of making teaching and learning more effective for the 21st century will hopefully be realised,” he said.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, who flagged off the training, said that the programme became imperative as outlined in the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration in which the third pillar stands for Education and Technology.

According to her, the training programme would incorporate the integration of technology into education from the primary schools level.

“The aim of this training is to deliver on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to ensuring that every child has access to quality education anywhere in the State”.

Adefisayo said the objective of ‘EKO EXCEL’ was to successfully develop skilled teachers and improve teachers’ quality while leveraging on technology.

Mrs Ajimotu Folusho-Kehinde, Board Secretary LASUBEB told NAN that the day was significant as history had been recorded in education in Lagos State.

She said the training programme which would last for ten days was important to the development of the teachers through the use of technology.

“Integrating technology with education will at the end, aid teachers to step up into the digital world so that they can be at par with the larger world.

“This administration has the interest of everybody at heart and once our teachers round up their training and receive the tablets to work, it will serve as a new era for them,” Folusho-kehinde said.

The programme is expected to train and retrain over 14,000 government teachers across the state using technology-driven devices. (NAN)

– Dec. 10, 2019 @ 8:27 GMT

