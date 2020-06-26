THE Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Kayode Popoola, on Friday clarified that the Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would not be shut but have its traffic restricted.

Popoola, in a statement, said that the traffic restriction would only narrow the road from three to two lanes, adding that, traffic regulatory agencies would be on the ground to manage the site.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the integrity test on the Kara Bridge will not require the total closure of the bridge.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps and the other traffic control agencies will be on the ground to ensure compliance to all traffic regulations.

“Please bear with us as the government takes proactive steps to avoid any disaster on our roads,’’ he said.

He said that following a recent fire incident on Kara Bridge as a result of multiple accidents, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing would carry out integrity tests on the bridge.

“The test will take place between Saturday 27th June 2020 and Sunday 28th June 2020. On the Ibadan-bound carriageway.

“The test operations will necessitate the narrowing of the Ibadan-bound carriageway to two lanes only.

“The monitoring public is enjoined to exercise caution at the diversion point and maintain the appropriate speed limit,’’ he said. (NAN)

– Jun. 26, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT |

