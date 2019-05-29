A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Tunde Braimoh says Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is lucky to preside over a system which is time-tested and successful.

Braimoh, representing Kosofe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

The lawmaker, who congratulated Sanwo-Olu, said: ” The new sheriff in the city of Lagos, Mr Sanwo-Olu, is lucky to be elected to preside over a system which is time-tested and successful based on empiricism.

“The system which has evolved since the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu years has produced great human and material resources on the waters of which the Governor can build his bridge of success.

“In any case, the Governor himself is a member of the old order and as such he is expected to be precocious and up to speed in his delivery.

“The Governor must be all the time cognizant of the potentialities of Lagos as the 5th largest economy in Africa and stand on this pedestal to launch the state into the big league in the much anticipated next level.”

NAN reports that Sanwo-Olu was sworn-in on Wednesday to succeed Mr Akinwunmi Ambode as the Lagos State Governor.

