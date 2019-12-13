THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone RS2 Command, comprising Ogun and Lagos States, on Friday said that it would embark on “Operation Zero Tolerance” from Dec. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020.

The FRSC’s Zonal Commanding Officer, Mr Samuel Obayemi, said in a statement issued in Lagos that the operation had become imperative of curb unnecessary road traffic crashes and fatalities during the Yuletide season.

Obayemi said that the operation, tagged ‘Road Safety is a State of Mind-Stay Alert’, was in expectation of the end of the year’s increased traffic volume, road traffic gridlock and infractions committed by motorists.

According to him, the zone will enforce safety rules and regulations along all highways in Lagos and Ogun commands of the FRSC to prevent unnecessary deaths and injuries.

Obayemi, an Assistant Corps Marshal, said that given the importance attached to the end of the year festivities and heavy movement of passengers and goods, the zone wanted to reduce accidents.

“The objective of the operation is committed to ensuring free flow of traffic, reduction in road traffic crashes and its fatalities, prompt response to road traffic victims to save lives, clearance of all forms of road obstructions among others within the zone.

“The public is hereby informed that the enforcement shall target offences such as excessive speeding, dangerous driving and overtaking, tyre violations (expired/fake/substandard), lane indiscipline and route violation.

“Others are road obstructions, use of phone while driving, overloading, seat belt use violation, child safety, passengers’ manifest violation, mechanical deficient vehicles, unlatched containers carrying vehicles among others.

” The zone will be deploying 3,500 Regular and Special Marshals, 43 patrol vehicles, four ambulances, two tow trucks and four patrol motor bikes,” Obayemi said.

According to him, the zone will employ such strategies as public enlightenment, traffic control, foot team patrol, day time route lining and mobile court sittings.

He said that the zone would also establish road camps at strategic spots along the Ojota Bus Stop/Toll Gate, Lagos-Ibadan/Egbeda Corridor, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and Ogunmakin axis to ensure early traffic stress interventions.

Obayemi said that help areas would be set up at identified black spot positions and the FRSC would synergise with other security agencies and stakeholders.

The assistant corps marshal urged road users to take advantage of Lagos-Ikorodu-Sagamu, Lekki-Epe-Ijebu Ode and Sango Otta-Ifo-Abeokuta routes due to the ongoing road construction on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said that the general public should take note of FRSC Emergency Toll Free line 122 or 0700CALL as well as the CUGs of Commanding Officers put on FRSC’s official websites in case of emergencies.

“Be alert at all times, be safety conscious, the end of the year is not the end of life,” Obayemi said. (NAN)

Dec. 13, 2019

