LAGOS State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako has restated the warning against sharp building practices by Estate Developers causing building collapse in the state.

A statement signed by Adetola Kehinde-Akinsanya, Assistant Chief Public Affairs Officer in the ministry, quoted the commissioner as giving the warning again on Thursday in Alausa in Lagos.

Salako, during a meeting with the Association of Real Estate Developers of Lagos State (AREDOLS) in his office, said that abiding by the state’s planning and building control regulations was the right way to build.

The commissioner said that developers, as critical stakeholders in the built environment, should get necessary approvals to build right to prevent building collapse.

He urged members of the association to imbibe the culture of building right by using quality materials and obtaining both planning and construction permits before embarking on any building construction in the state.

Salako said it was important for the association to collaborate with the State Government, especially in the area of monitoring and compliance, to prevent building collapse in the state.

“Security of lives and property of the people of Lagos State is the priority of the Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in the State. Consequently, we will continue to embrace collaboration and partnerships to further this objective,” he said.

Earlier, the General Secretary of the Association of Real Estate Developers of Lagos State, Mr Mutairu Olumegbon, said that the association would continue to collaborate with the state government to further strengthen the existing relationship.

He assured the commissioner that members of the association would not build without getting the necessary approvals from the government, as its enforcement team was strong.

“Our association has a task force that monitors every building construction site of its members” he said. (NAN)

