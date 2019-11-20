THE Lagos State government says it has directed relevant agencies to review traffic control and regulation policies, toward identifying long-lasting solution to perennial traffic gridlocks in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on Wednesday that government would surmount the challenges with technology and enforcement of traffic rules.

Omotoso said that government was aware of the discomfort commuters and motorists had been experiencing since the beginning of the massive road repairs under ‘Operation 116’ across the state.

The commissioner, who said that there was no deliberate action to cause Lagosians any pain, added that the present situation was temporary.

According to him, the contractors are speeding up their jobs and they are being encouraged to work at night, where possible.

He advised motorists to use alternative routes so as to ease the time and stress of staying in traffic.

”The administration sympathises with residents on the inconvenience being suffered daily.

”In fulfilment of its commitment to making the roads motorable immediately the rains subside, resources and equipment have been deployed to fix degenerated roads. The discomfort will be short-lived.

”The daily influx of people from other parts of the country into Lagos has contributed to the big human and vehicular pressure on the roads.

”Government will surely surmount the challenges with technology and enforcement of traffic rules.

”Government appreciates the perseverance of Lagosians and pledges its commitment to pooling all its resources together to achieve a permanent solution to the problem posed by the rehabilitation of bad roads.

”The administration will ensure that majority of the roads become smooth and motorable before the Yuletide,” he said. (NAN)

– Nov. 20, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)