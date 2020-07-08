The Lagos State Government on Wednesday warned residents against fraudsters who parade themselves as its estate agents to sell housing units in Lagos State Government-owned Housing Estates.

A statement by Mrs Adeola Salako, spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Housing, said the Commissioner in the ministry, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai gave the warning during a monthly review of the activities of the ministry.

“The general public should be wary of some individuals or organisations who parade themselves as appointed agents empowered by the State Government to put up for sale housing units built by the Ministry of Housing,” he said.

Akinderu-Fatai said the ministry received reports of innocent people being scammed by these fraudsters in the last one month, hence, the need to alert Lagos residents of activities of the swindlers.

He said that the government had not empowered any individual or organisation to sell, lease or rent out housing units on its behalf.

Also, at the forum, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Wasiu Akewusola, said agencies of government assigned with responsibility of outright purchase of housing unit were at the Estate Department of the Ministry of Housing, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

He said that acquisition of homes based on Mortgage or Rent –To-Own Scheme were handled by the State Mortgage Board at Hakeem Balogun Way, Alausa Central Business District, Ikeja.

Akewusola advised residents interested in owning homes in any of the Lagos State Housing units to perform their due diligence by contacting the listed agencies before making any decision to purchase.

“The State Government will in no way be liable for any loss incurred through patronage of such fraudsters.

“There is a need for prompt action to checkmate these criminals in order to protect the citizens of the state from falling victims as well as preserve the good image of the state.

“This is in order not to rubbish the efforts being made to bring many more Lagosians on the homeownership ladder,” he said.

This caveat, according to Akewusola, however, did not apply to Joint Venture Schemes which are identified as such by the Boards displayed in front of such Housing schemes.

“We are also tracking down the suspected persons and any individual or organisation caught engaging in the criminal act of this deception shall be brought to book”, he said. NAN)

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 15:12 GMT |

