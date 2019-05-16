GOV. Simon Lalong of Plateau has approved the creation of two traditional councils out of the Joint Jos Traditional Council.

A statement signed by Alhaji, Dayyabu Garga, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, named the new councils as Jos North and Riyom Local Governments Traditional Councils.

The statement stated that the establishment of the councils was in line with Section 9(1) of the 2016 Local Government Law.

“Consequently, all graded chiefs, district heads, village heads and their staff, who are under Jos North and Riyom Local Governments will henceforth be staff and members of the new traditional councils.

“The 2016 Local Government Law states in Section 9(3) that the most senior traditional ruler in each local government will be President of the Traditional Council.

“Consequently, the Ujah of Anaguta and the Ata Aten of Ganawuri shall be the Presidents of Jos North and Riyom Traditional Councils respectively,” the statement stated. (NAN)

