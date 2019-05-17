THE Northern Governors’ Forum on Friday elected Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau as its new Chairman.

Gov. Kassim Shettima of Borno who is the outgoing chairman of the forum disclosed this at the end of a meeting in Kaduna.

He said the forum has the confidence that Lalong would continue to build on the achievements of its past leaders.

Shettima said the election of the Plateau governor was based on the peace and harmony he has brought to the people of his state.

He commended members of the forum for electing Lalong and urged them to give him all needed support to succeed. (NAN)

