THE Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) celebrated with a victim of the Ebute-Egba explosion, Mrs. Madubike Promise, who welcomed a baby boy at its Igando Relief Camp.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Madubike was delivered of a baby boy at Alimosho General Hospital at about 6:40 a.m. on Saturday.

According to him, the Y2020 ‘Baby of the Camp’, delivered to Mr. Reuben and Mrs. Promise Madubike elicited great joy and appreciation by all other IDPs at the Igando Relief Camp.

Oke–Osanyintolu said LASEMA took charge of the welfare and basic needs of the mother and the child on behalf of Gov. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu led administration.

He said that both the mother and child were making healthy progress, adding that they would be discharged from the hospital soon.

He said that Mrs. Madubike would be taken back to the Igando relief camp for continued care by the state government till their reintegration into the society. (NAN)

– Jun. 8, 2020 @ 16:09 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)