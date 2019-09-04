LASG condemns attentions on Shoprite

THE Lagos State Government says that its attention has been drawn to the attacks on Shoprite Complexes at Jakande and Sangotedo Area of Ajah by some unidentified people claiming to be acting in retaliation against the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

A statement by the state government on Wednesday condemned the attacks as “there are against the Nigerian spirit of accommodation and benevolence that the country in general and Lagos State in particular is noted for”.

It noted that the Federal Government is in dialogue with South African Authorities to stop this obnoxious act and appealed to “our compatriots to eschew violence and any unlawful acts”.

“The Lagos State Government wishes to reiterate its commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere where businesses are conducted without hindrances.

“The security agencies have been directed to ensure that law and order prevail in all parts of the State, even as Lagosians are advised to go about their activities without any fear,” the statement added.

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 17:59 GMT |

