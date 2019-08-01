THE Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed its readiness to partner with the Lagos State Government in building an international convention and expo centre in the state.

Mr Babatunde Ruwase, President of LCCI, made this known during a visit by the delegations from the chamber to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday in Lagos.

Ruwase said that the construction would be through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to achieve the objective of giving Lagos a befitting convention centre.

He said that the state remains one of the few mega cities in the world without an international convention and expo centre.

According to him, the proposed centre will be an important trade promotion infrastructure which the state government is best positioned to facilitate.

“If your Excellency can provide us with the land, we will mobilise the resources to build it.

“The location must be strategic, and the land sizable so that it can be befitting of the commercial capital of the largest economy on the African continent,” Ruwase said.

He said most exhibitions presently holds in five star hotels whose cost were prohibitive, thus inhibiting inclusive participation, especially by small businesses; while others hold in improvised structures and tents.

Ruwase noted that the chamber had been organising the Lagos International Trade Fair for 33 years to promote small and medium enterprises, trade and investment growth in the state.

He said that the building of an international exhibition centre would support its quest in making the Lagos International Trade Fair not just the biggest fair in Nigeria, but also in Africa.

Ruwase also called for the intervention of the government in boosting investment and digital economy in the state.

He said that LCCI members in the telecommunications sector had complained about the time and cost of getting right of way from the state government.

Ruwase said that it would be difficult to achieve the dream of digital Lagos, if the situation persists.

The LCCI chief said that a member of the chamber had secured million dollars funding from the Facebook to deploy fibre all over Lagos, but getting the right of way had been a challenge.

Ruwase also urged the state governor to expedite action on the fulfillment of his electoral promises on reforms to accelerate the process of securing land titles.

He suggested that a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor should be created on the Lekki-Epe Expressway as parts of the solutions to decongest traffic in the axis.

“Most residents there have their offices in Ikoyi and Victoria Island; we believe that having a BRT corridor will encourage most of them to drop their cars and commute on buses,” Ruwase said.

He reiterated the chamber’s commitment to contribute to the progress and development of the state in partnership with the government.

Responding to LCCI request, Sanwo-Olu promised the chamber a befitting international convention centre, adding that his administration would activate the efforts in building one in Lagos.

The governor welcomed the LCCI delegation and commended them for their roles in advancing the growth of Nigeria’s economy, particularly Lagos State.

On the issue of Right of Way, he promised a more coordinated and regulated open access fibre optic lane process toward building a smart city.

Sanwo-Olu pledged to make checklist available to the public in order to make quick access to land titles.

He also promised transparency and democratisation in liberalising the approval process and easing the business environment.

The governor restated his commitment to easing the business environment and collaborate more with the private sector toward enhancing investment and economic growth in the state. (NAN)

