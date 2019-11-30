The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has condemned the continual attacks on its officers while carrying out their official duty.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye decried the Friday attack on the authority’s personnel in a statement by LASTMA’s Spokesman, Mr Olumide Filade, on Saturday in Lagos.

Oduyoye mourned the murder of a LASTMA official, Ola Oyeshina, who was attacked on Friday during the course of sanitising Iganmu-Sifax axis of Apapa.

The general manager, who disclosed that a large stone was thrown at the late officer, said that he was immediately rushed to Area “B” police station along with two of the people that attacked him.

Oduyoye revealed that owing to the trauma experienced, Oyeshina was immediately referred to LUTH from Randle Hospital, Surulere.

“It is unfortunate that the agency lost the young promising officer to the cold hand of death in the early hours of Saturday, 30th November, 2019,” the general manager said.

He assured that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be prosecuted in the court of law to serve as deterrent to other members of the public.

“LASTMA was established to manage and control traffic in order to reduce the people’s travel time on our roads, increase economic growth through increased productivity and ensure the populace safety and security.

“A situation where road users will now turn against any government official in order not to answer the consequences of breaking the law is unacceptable and would not be condoned henceforth.

“With the recent inauguration of a committee on war against traffic and environmental offenders, there is no more hiding place for Lagos residents or visitors that go against the law,” Oduyoye said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had in 2018 said that 18 LASTMA officers were killed, while 24 others had been permanently incapacitated in the line of duty. (NAN)

– Nov. 30, 2019 @ 11:39 GMT |

