THE Oyo State Chapter of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has described late Abiola Ajimobi as a patriotic and distinguished politician who impacted on many Nigerians.

Mr Ademola Babalola, the State NUJ Chairman, made the observation on Tuesday during a condolence visit to the widow of the late former governor in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Ajimobi, who died on June 25, was buried at his Oluyole residence, Ibadan, on June 28.

Babalola said that Nigeria had lost a prominent figure whose impact would be missed at all levels, adding the late former governor was a successful politician in Oyo State and Nigeria.

“We have come here to commiserate with you over the demise of your husband. We are friends to Ajimobi’s family. He was a patriot and distinguished Nigerian.

“It was pleasant to be with him. We have lost a great man in Oyo State. It will take us 50 years before we can see someone like Ajimobi.

“He was the first person to have governed the state twice. We shall continue to remember him for good,” he said.

Babalola prayed that Almighty should forgive the shortcomings of the late Ajimobi and grant him eternal rest.

He also prayed that Almighty God grant the family, associates and the people of the state the fortitude to bear the loss.

A daughter of the deceased, Mrs Abisola Kola-Daisi, who spoke on behalf of the family, thanked the union for their love, support during and after the lifetime of their late father.

On the NUJ delegation were Mr Sola Oladapo, the Secretary, Mr Akeem Abas, the Treaurer, Mr Kemi Olaitan, Mr. Raji Adebayo, Mr. Jeremiah Oke, Mrs Dupe Fehintola, and Mr Musiliudeen Adebayo, among others.

NAN

– Jul. 7, 2020 @ 19:09 GMT |

