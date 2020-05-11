FORMER Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, mourned Dr Garba Nadama, the second Civilian Governor of old Sokoto State, describing him as ”a man of uncommon character”.

Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, in Abuja, said the deceased would be remembered for his developmental strides in old Sokoto state.

“Though death is incumbent upon every soul, Nadama’s turn came at a time the nation, most importantly, his native state of Sokoto, needed his expertise, exemplary leadership skills and statesmanlike counsel in navigating through these difficult times.

“Nadama was a man of an uncommon character, a dogged politician known for his ability to challenge the authority if need be, with decorum, in the pursuant of those basic necessities for his people.

“The late governor was not just a politician, but a democrat per excellence, who believed and practiced democracy according to its laid down rules.

“His developmental strides in the areas of infrastructure and the education sector will remain an enviable one in the entire old Sokoto state.

“Not many remember him as the brain behind the institutionalisation amongst others of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda in Zamfara state.

“Indeed, this is a testament to his commitment to education as the bedrock of societal development,” he said.

Abubakar recalled that as a member of the PDP, late Nadama’s immense contributions to the survival of the party, when internal rumblings threatened to pull down the fabric of the umbrella, could not be overstated.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal bliss and count him among the recipients of the abundant blessings in this holy month of Ramadan.

He also prayed God to give his immediate family, friends, the government and the good people of Sokoto state, the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

May 11, 2020

