Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau (APC-Kano) has blamed wide spread of poverty among Nigerians on absence of Local Governments autonomy.

Shekarau made the remark at the opening of a 3-day Management Retreat on Five-year Strategic Plan by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) in Calabar on Wednesday.

“Part of the reason for growing poverty today across the country is the failure of state governments to allow proper functioning of local government system.

“This is because money is not circulating, especially in rural areas.

“All these issues of joint account are avenues for governors to meddle with money meant for local government administration.

“State governments are only to guide and monitor local governments on the use of funds for proper accountability and transparency,” he said.

Shekarau, who is the Chairman of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Accounts, stressed the need for the commission to embrace dialogue and ensure transparency in its dealings with trade unions on wages matters.

NSIWC Acting Chairman, Mr Ekpo Nta said that the retreat was organised to validate its action plan known as “The Calabar Declaration”.

“The strategic action plan is aimed at reviewing the extent of implementation of the commission’s mandate.

“It is also to explore fresh strategies required to address emerging challenges in the 21st century,” Nta said.

He said NSIWC had survived many challenges and had also made valuable contributions towards enhancing compensation packages and policies in the country.

“It is my sincere hope that the performance of the commission will be improved upon in the succeeding years as we brace up for the challenges ahead,” he said. (NAN)

– Feb. 12, 2020 @ 16:15 GMT |

