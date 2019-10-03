POLITICAL office holders have been charged to be prudent and adhere strictly to zero tolerance for corruption in the discharge of their duties.

Alhaji Aliyu Dogara, member representing Wamba constituency at the Nasarawa state House of Assembly gave charge during the inauguration of his aides in Lafia.

Dogara, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, urged civil servants to exhibit characters of propriety and tranparency.

The lawmaker called on the appointees to live above board in the conduct of all their duties.

He said the appointment of the aides was to assist him in carrying out legislative functions in order to take the constituency to the next level of development.

Those appointed included Aminu Makpa as Special Assistant (Legislative Assistant), Abdullahi Whattas as Personal Assistant (P.A), Aliyu Ibn Yaqub as P.A on Special Duties, Emmanuel Tanze P.A on constituency development matters.

“Others are Isa Mohammed, P.A on Media, youth and students matters, Titus Yohanna, P.A on Inter Party Affairs and Abdul Garba is my P.A on transport.

“I urge you to discharge your duties without fear or favour and in the interest of developing the constituency and Nigeria at large.

“I also want to use this medium to assure my constituents of an effective and quality representation at the state House of Assembly.

“I will continue to initiate peoples oriented policies that will improve on the lives of my constituents and the state at large,” he said.

Responding, Yohanna thanked the lawmaker for the appointments and promised not to disappoint him and the people of the constituency.

on the Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering to be firm in the discharge of their duties.

Adamu made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at his maiden meeting with sector, intelligence and unit commanders of the task force.

He said the meeting was convened to engage the commanders on new approaches to the security of critical assets in the oil sector.

Adamu said the task force was established with mandate to work with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other security agencies to protect oil pipelines and prevent illegal bunkering.

“Your core duties in this regard include and not limited to the protection of NNPC pipelines/infrastructure throughout the federation, identify and destroy all illegal refineries and depots.

“Surveillance and generation of intelligence that could be utilised to prevent any act of sabotage in the oil sector, arrest and prosecution of pipeline vandals and those engaged in illegal bunkering,” he said.

According to him, in the performance of your duties, you are to be guided by the fact that oil pipelines are not ordinary assets and their security is of strategic importance to the country.

He called on the commanders to imbibe the virtues of inter-agency collaboration, partnership with the host communities, NNPC and other stakeholders in the discharge of their duties.

“You must constantly demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and eschew all forms of corruption.

“You must be firm in your enforcement operations, ensure diligent investigation and speedy prosecution of arrested vandals, oil thieves and those involved in illegal bunkering.

“You will be held liable for any action or inaction that engenders any security breach within your operational jurisdiction as regards pipeline security,” he added.

He said plans were ongoing to engage community policing practice, intelligence-led operations and technology driven strategies to support the task force in the discharge of its duties.

According to him, this will involve the deployment of our newly acquired long-range monitoring, vehicle-mounted CCTV system to support your pipeline surveillance operations.

NAN

– Oct. 3, 2019 @ 10:05 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)