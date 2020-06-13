Olumide Ojerinde (APC -Irepo /Oorelope /Olorunsogo) has pledged to do more to develop his constituency, just as he listed areas he has impacted positively in the last one year.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Senior Legislative Aide, Abayomi Ogunnowo and made available to the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

NAN reports that Ojerinde, a first term lawmaker, is a member of the House of Representatives Committees on appropriation, labour, communication, police affairs, constituency outreach, ecological fund, solid mineral and privatization.

“I am guided by the conviction that a life so blessed should be lived in service to others. I want to reassert my commitment to the development of this constituency,” Ojerinde said.

The lawmaker said that he had in the last one year facilitated appointments for some youths in Federal Government agencies, ministries and parastatals including institutions, promising more of such in subsequent years.

He said that he had also trained and empowered over 200 farmers with loads of assorted fertilizers, asides donating generators, vulcanizing machines, sewing machines, clippers and hair dryers to artisans.

Ojerinde said that he also donated N10,000,000 through community banks in Igboho, Igbeti and Kishi to 3500 constituents during the festive periods.

He said that 100 students from his constituency and state benefitted from his scholarship award which covered tuition fees as well as educational materials.

“Being a man who cares about the well-being of his people, I cheerfully donated relief materials worth millions of naira as palliatives to the constituency for onward distribution to the vulnerable people,” he said.

On his legislative activities, Ojerinde said that in the last one year, he sponsored and co-sponsored bills as well as motions that appealed to various classes of people.

Among such bills are; the bills for the establishment of Federal Medical Centre, Igboho; College of Education, Igbeti; Federal University of Agriculture, Igboho and Federal Polytechnic, Kishi which are awaiting second reading.

He said that a functional liaison office had been established across the three local governments to maintain a robust relationship with his constituents.

“As we roll into the second year, l will consolidate and improve upon this foundation to enhance democracy and its dividends,” he said. (NAN)

