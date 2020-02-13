Legislators ban protests in Imo

THE Imo House of Assembly has banned any further protest in the state, stating that such action threatens the well-being of other residents in the city.

The House also urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to desist from crying wolf over its loss of control of the government house in Imo to Hope Uzodimma, the incumbent governor, through the Supreme Court ruling.

Realnews reports that Emeka Ihedioha was declared the winner of the 2019 Guber election in Imo but the Supreme Court in a controversial judgment in January ruled that Uzodimma, who came fourth in the election, was now the winner.

Since the ruling, there has been tension in Imo State with different groups staging protests against the Supreme Court judgement.

The legislators also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Hope Uzondinma and the Supreme Court.

– Feb. 13, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)