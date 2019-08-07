THE Federal Government has condemned the public naked dance in Lekki area of Lagos State, describing it as “strange entertainment from the pit of hell”.

The footage, which was said to be a scene from Tekno’s unreleased video titled: ‘Agege’, in which he featured Zlatan Ibile.

The musician was seen dancing with the semi-clad women, spraying them with money and hitting them on the buttocks, an act which many Nigerians described as obscene.

While throwing its weight behind the decision of Lagos State government to fish out masterminds of the act, the government said it had commenced investigation of the allegation against the TV company involved in the act.

The government therefore warned that such immorality “must not be allowed to turn Nigeria to a destination for sex and illegal drugs tourism”.

A statement issued in Abuja by Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, expressed government’s commitment to repositioning the true gains and pictures of the diverse cultural history of Nigeria.

He said, “The Lekki public show negates the beauty of Nigerian culture and way of life. It is unacceptable, Jezebelistic and sin against Nigerian culture which must be condemned, rediculed and rejected by Nigerians from all works of life.

“The Lekki debacle must be used as an example to officially clamp down on promoters and influencers of strange entertainment from the pit of hell. Nigeria will never succumb to imported cultural pastime or to blackmail, tailored to destroy centuries old and rich Nigerian culture.

“This dizzying madness cannot and would not be allowed to turn Nigeria to a destination for sex and illegal drugs tourism. Enough is enough, and for God sake, where is this coming from?”

Runsewe, who also doubles as African President of World Craft Council, said NCAC “is investigating the allegation against the TV company.”

According to him, NCAC would work with other relevant government agencies to find lasting solutions to any foreign cultural infractions and subtle attempts to colonize the minds of young persons in Nigeria.

He called on traditional rulers to join hands with government to check the open rage and rape against Nigerian culture with possible consequences of the unimaginable.

“In Nigeria, we love and respect our mothers and sisters, women in general and therefore will not condone deliberate acts or actions that would betray the values of our culture and make our heroes past to turn angrily in their graves,” Runsewe explained.

He also sent a strong message to state governors to create and empower agencies and departments of culture to arrest the organised assault against established and respected Nigerian way of life.

“We must be proudly Nigerian and resist vigorously attempts to insult the Nigerian women,” Runsewe said.

– Aug. 7, 2019 @ 13:45 GMT |

