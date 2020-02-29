Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has called for peace and forgiveness, during the ongoing lenten season being observed by Catholics and other Christians for a period of 40 days.

Lent period, which started on Feb. 26, is a period to remind Christians to pray, fast and engage in acts of charity as a reminder of Christ’s love and salvation to the world.

Lalong made the call at the burial of Miskoom Albert Kattiems, the elder brother of Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral in Shendam Local Government Area.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased, saying that death is a journey for everyone, stressing that everyone must try and live in peace with one another.

“Life is vanity, the Lent season should be a period for us to reflect on our lives and forgive each other for various misunderstandings,” he said .

Lalong said the deceased was a devout Catholic, who was peace loving and discharged his duties diligently when he was the Managing Director of Jos International Breweries and in other positions he held.

He prayed that God should give the family the fortitude to bear the loss and that God should grant rest to the soul of deceased.

Earlier in her remarks, the sister of the deceased, Mrs Monica Idris appreciated sympathisers for condoling with them during their moment grief.

In his message, Monsignor Cletus Gotan, Vicar General Administration, Catholic archdiocese of Jos, said that it was foolishness to live life as if it would not end.

He urged sympathisers to live Godly lives since no one knows when death would come.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was born on Aug. 16, 1953 and died on Feb. 21 2020 after a brief illness.(NAN)

– Feb. 29, 2020 @ 16:25 GMT |

