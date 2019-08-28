LEO Stan Eke, founder and chief executive officer of Zinox Technologies, has announced plans to institute N1.5 billion foundation in partnership with the Imo State government.

He made this known yesterday at the flagging-off of the 380-kilometre roads named Rural Access and Mobility Project, RAMP, by Emeka Ihedioha, Imo State governor, at Mbaitoli, near Owerri.

Imo is one of the five states in the country to commence a huge roads projects at rural level of this magnitude.

According to the computer guru, the foundation will commence in October with a N1 billion interest free revolving loan to be accessed by small scale business men and women from the state.

He stated that he would make available another N500 million to fund the University education of needy and indigent students.

“To ensure that the scheme engenders a multiplier effect and remains sustainable, at the end of their education programme, I will get jobs for the beneficiaries and give them four years to pay back to enable others to benefit”, he stated.

He noted that his decision to undertake the foundation was to key into the government’s agenda of wealth creation and human capital development and in fulfilment of his promise during the inauguration of the new government of supporting Ihedioha’s administration to succeed.

Stating that Imo has been on backward integration for some years now due to poor administration he commended the far-reaching efforts and initiatives of the present administration towards the revitalization of the state

He also donated 20 laptops to the state government.

Governor Ihedioha extolled him, urging other entrepreneurs from the state to emulate his philanthropic tendencies.

– Aug. 28, 2019 @ 19:19 GMT |

