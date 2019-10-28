THE Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) says that Local Government Elections will “definitely hold’’ in Enugu as the tenure of the elected council officials ends in December.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ENSIEC conducted council election on Nov. 4, 2017 in the state, which produced the current council officials that are meant to serve for two years.

The Chairman of ENSIEC, Dr Mike Ajogwu, disclosed this to NAN in Enugu on Monday following doubts from some quarters over the conduct of council polls in the state.

NAN reports that barely one month to the expiration of the current council administration in the state, there is no political activity to that effect.

Ajogwu however, said that there was no fixed timing or timetable for the exercise adding that the commission was putting its acts together to put out the timing or timetable very soon.

“Yes, there is no doubt about it; there will be local government council elections soon.

“However, we have not got the date or timing for it yet.

“I am going to meet with all my (ENSIEC) commissioners soon and after that, we will call an all-inclusive political stakeholders meeting.

“After the stakeholders meeting, we will release a definite date for the election as well as activities leading to the election proper,’’ he said.

Ajogwu noted that all political stakeholders in the state would be carried along and duly communicated.

NAN reports that there are 17 local government councils and 260 political wards in the state.

In the last council election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) swept all the elective positions in the 17 council areas. (NAN)

– Oct. 28, 2019 @ 14:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)