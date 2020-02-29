The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), says Local Government election is going on smoothly and hitch-free in 260 wards and 17 council areas of the state.

The Chairman of ENSIEC, Dr Mike Ajogwu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the commission was yet to receive any complaint from its field officers and ad hoc staff.

According to Ajogwu, we are witnessing an unprecedented peaceful council elections in the history of the state.

“The election is currently running smoothly and without any hitch.

“For the past four hours, voting is running in most polling units without any complaint from our officers and ad hoc staff,’’ he said.

The ENSIEC boss, however, said that as at around 7:30 a.m., the commission received a complaint from Enugu North council area, adding that it was quickly resolved by sending a commissioner from the commission to the council area.

He also said that the commission was satisfied with the performance of its personnel and security agencies so far.

“We are going to conclude the elections by 4 p.m. by the grace of God,’’ he added. (NAN)

– Feb. 29, 2020 @ 16:55 GMT |

