Some Lagos residents on Friday expressed worry at the opening of some shops in markets, saying that it was generating crowd that could spread coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government on Sunday locked down Lagos Abuja and Ogun State for 14 days to check coronavirus spread.

The government, however, ordered that shops and stalls selling medicine, food and other live-saving essentials should operate from 10a.m. to 2p.m. daily to help the residents.

Some Lagos residents told NAN on Friday that markets were being crowded during the period and that it could defeat the purpose of the lockdown.

Mrs Yetunde Ayoola, a trader said:

“Although the government is trying to avoid starvation, crowding of markets is dangerous.

“People always rush to buy goods before the 2:00pm deadline, there is no social distancing and the virus can easily spread.”

She also said that the rush could lead to stampede.

“This can lead to chaos; the government should quickly address the situation,” she urged.

Mr Yekini Adeyemi, a motorcycle rider, said that markets would have been more crowded if more people had money to buy foodstuffs.

“I, for instance, depend on what the day provides for me but I was forced to stay at home. There has not been any compensation.

“I tried to work so that I could feed my family but security agents were too strict,” he said.

Mrs Yemisi Osho, also a businesswoman, said that the purpose of the lockdown was being defeated by the crowding of markets.

She also said that although markets were crowded, many residents found it difficult to get to markets because of lack of commercial vehicles.

“How do they get to the market when there is restriction of movement of commercial vehicles?

A teacher, Mrs Bolatito Badmus, told NAN that she had to trek a long distance to get to a market to buy food stuffs. “This is suffering.” she said. (NAN)

