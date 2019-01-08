LSFA inaugurates Electoral, Appeal Committees, fixes Jan. 31 for election

THE Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) on Tuesday inaugurated electoral and appeal committees for the conduct of election into the board of the association slated for Jan. 31.

Mr Hakeem Rabiu-Okikioposu LSFA Secretary, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

Rabiu-Okikioposu said that members of the Electoral Committee were Segun Babatunde as the Chairman, Mr Debo Oshundun, the Chairman, Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos Chapter and Adams Salaudeen.

According to him, members of the Appeal Committee, are Kehinde Iroche- Chairman, Adeleye Egungbohun, Olaniyan Oyewole, while Abayomi Ogunfuwa will serve as the Secretary.

At the inauguration, the LSFA Chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi, urged the committee members to conduct free and fair elections.

Akinwumi said that members of the committees were selected based on their pedigrees and integrity.

“I don’t know most of you in person, but you are all highly recommended before your selection to serve in the committees.

“I urge you all to ensure that you write your names in gold by conducting free, fair and credible elections into the board of LSFA,’’ he said.

Babatunde, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, on behalf of other members, promised to deliver an election that would be acceptable to all the contestants.

“On behalf of other members of the committee, I want to assure you that we will do our best to conduct an election that will be acceptable to all.

“The guidelines and code of election will be strictly adhere to; we will discharge our responsibilities without fear and favour to the candidates,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the electoral committee had released the timetable and guidelines for the election.

“The sale of form is slated for Jan.10 to Jan. 15, while the submission is between Jan.16 and Jan. 21.

“The deadline for submission of form is 4p.m. on Jan. 21, while the screening of candidates will hold between Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

“The cost of forms is as follows: the Chairmanship position is N125, 000, while vice-chairman attract N100, 000.

“The cost of ordinary membership form is N75, 000, while the position reserved for a woman cost N50, 000,” he said.

-NAN

Jan. 8, 2019

