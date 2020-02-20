ACCORDING to David Lyon, former elected governor of Bayelsa State, mischief-makers have taken the opportunity of his silence to perpetrate all kinds of violence and civil unrest in the State.

Lyon was declared the winner of the election but was sacked by the Supreme Court, few hours to his inauguration in February, following the disqualification of the deputy governorship candidate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, who submitted forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Lyon in a statement on Wednesday stated that he would not support or be engaged in any act of violence following the outcome of the apex court judgement.

He added that the mischief-makers are using the situation to express their grievances, causing avoidable circumstances in the state.

“As a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria, I would never support or direct anyone to be engaged in acts inimical to the progress and wellbeing of the same people I seek to govern.

“Some mischief-makers have taken the opportunity of my silence to perpetrate all kinds of evil intentions and actions in the guise of expressing their grievances and have created unnecessary and avoidable circumstances in the political history of our state and country.”

– Feb 20, 2020 @ 08:25 GMT |

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)