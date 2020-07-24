By Anayo Ezugwu

MIKE Ozekhome, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and human rights activist, has threatened to sue the management of Sahara Reporters over defamation of character. Ozekhome has demanded an apology from the online newspaper within seven (7) days.

In a letter made available to Realnews, Ozekhome through his lawyer, Benson A. Igbanoi, demanded that the apology must be on the same official social media platforms and all other channels, platforms or links through which the highly libellous and malicious publications were published and circulated.

Igbanoi said if the online platform fails to carry out their demands within 7 days from the date it received the letter, they will institute legal proceedings against Sahara Reporters and its management. He said the publication was meant to destroy his client’s person, honour, integrity, character, social status, profession and attributes, which he has taken decades to build.

Sahara Reporters had in its publication on Saturday, July 18, titled: ‘Why Ozekhome Wants Magu Dead! By Israel Olayiwola,’ alleged that Ozekhome lacks the moral right to condemn any person accused of corruption because he himself is corruption personified. The write-up also stated that another reason why Ozekhome wants Magu dead is that he was indicted for collecting N75 million from Ayo Fayose as legal fees which turned out to be from the proceed of crime of money laundering.

But Igbanoi Ozekhome never wanted Magu dead. “He does not have any reason or cause for this puerile, infantile and false allegation. Has strenuously, over the years, spoken against corruption, its ills and how to curb and kill it. Has never for once been arraigned, tried or convicted of any known criminal offence, whether in Nigeria, or outside Nigeria, or anywhere in the world, relating to corruption, electoral offences, or any other offence(s) howsoever.

“Further take notice that in the event that our client is thus compelled to approach the court for redress, we shall be claimed from you and the above-mentioned entity and persons, reliefs that will, in addition to the above-accommodating demands, include aggravated, punitive and exemplary damages in the sum of N5 billion only.

“This letter is a clear warning letter to give you an opportunity to accept the olive branch extended to you by our client, whose feelings, name, character, dignity and reputation have been gravely and deeply injured by your reckless and ill-intentioned publications. A word is enough for the wise. To say more at this stage will be otiose.”

– Jul. 24, 2020 @ 15:09 GMT |

(Visited 54 times, 54 visits today)