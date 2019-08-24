THE Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has urged Nigerians to take ownership of the anti-corruption fight, stating that the fight would yield better results when Nigerians see it as their own.

He observed that no community, society or country can develop when corruption is entrenched in every facet of its existence. Corruption he noted “is the fall out of bad leadership and lack of integrity and ethics. It is the single bane of our national development.”

Magu stated these on Thursday, August 22, in Sokoto, where he was the special guest of honour, at a one day sensitization campaign on “Value Re-orientation and the Fight Against Corruption,” organised by National Orientation Agency, NOA) Sokoto State.

He commended NOA for what he described as the agency’s “unflinching commitment to Nigeria, evident in its efforts to positively change attitudes, values and behaviours to doing the right thing.”

Magu, who spoke through Lawan Abdullahi, EFCC Head of Operations, Sokoto Zone, described the mandate of NOA as “challenging and intimidating,” likening it to that of the EFCC, which he said is the “conscience of the nation”.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, the head, Media & Publicity, said that Magu said:

“Whenever I look at NOA as an organization, I am fascinated by the relentless services and values that it has added to the country, especially at the local levels, where it helps to disseminate information on government policies and relevant information that help in creating a peaceful atmosphere for all citizens.”

Speaking on the need to root out corruption in the system, the EFCC boss stated that “Each and everyone of us should deploy whatever weapon we have against the monster. EFCC does not claim to know it all and cannot do it alone. For the war against corruption to be successful, the people must own it in all ramifications.”

He noted that the EFCC was very appreciative of the “overwhelming support of ordinary Nigerians,” stating that “if we have achieved success in discharging our mandate, it is because the people are very engaged with what we do, being at the same time victims and beneficiaries of remedial interventions.

“That is why I am especially happy that this event affords us the unique opportunity to share ideas, hear from the people who are at the receiving end, the unsung victims of mindless corruption and impunity.”

He reminded the participants that the thematic focus of the meeting was “for all of us to do the right thing,” adding that “if we get this right, Nigeria will have gotten it right.”

Aug. 24, 2019 @ 16:05 GMT

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)