The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) has advised motorists to maintain speed limit of 50km per hour in construction zones to avoid unnecessary accidents.

Mr Sunday Oko, the FRSC Commander in Itori in Ogun, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, on Sunday.

Oko urged motorists to replace worn out tyres to stem down crashes during the ember months.

He noted that movement on the roads is expected to rise during the ember months and cautioned drivers and commuters to be careful and avoid over loading and dangerous driving during the period.

” My advise to motorists is to shun drunk driving and the use of cellphone while driving as time calls for greater patience.

“FRSC also urge vehicle owners to install speed limit devices and service their vehicles properly to ensure safety of lives and property during the ember months,” he said.

Oko further enjoined motorists to desist from driving against oncoming vehicles no matter the condition of the road.

He, however, advised motorists to respect other road users and be lane discipline in order to ensure sanity on the highways. (NAN)

– Sept. 22, 2019 @ 14:05 GMT |

