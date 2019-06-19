VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the problem of extreme poverty in Nigeria keeps him up at night.

Osinbajo disclosed this at a dinner and interactive session with Faculty Members, Harvard Business School on Tuesday in Lagos.

The vice president featured alongside Srikant Datar, Professor of Business Administration, and Bayo Ogunlesi, a Nigerian investment banker at a question-and-answer session moderated by Hakeem Bello-Osagie, Chairman of Metis Capital Partners.

“I think what keeps me up at night has to do with extreme poverty. The issue is that the largest number of those who voted for us are very poor.

“The promise that government makes to them is that their lives will be better and obviously they are looking at their lives being better in the shortest possible time.

“I will like to see Nigeria being an industrialised nation in the next 10 years; a very strong middle class and most people living above poverty line.’’

Osinbajo said that a lot of government policies were taking into account people at the bottom of the pyramid with a focus on agriculture and getting credit facilities to farmers in order to achieve self-sufficiency. (NAN)

