Seyi Makinde, Oyo State governor, has constituted the Governing Councils of tertiary institutions owned by the state.

Also constituted is the board of the Oyo State Waste Management Board, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa indicated on Tuesday.

The statement named Chairmen and Board members for state-owned institutions including The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo among others.

It also indicated that Mr. Seun Adelore will continue to chair the Board of the state’s Waste Management Agency, while the members of the agency’s Board include: Mr. Johnson Ojebiyi; Azeez Adeoti; Apostle Lamunyegun Moses; Salawudeen Tajudeen Abiola; Ayuba Akinsola; Lukman Adesina; Mr. Isiaka Aliu; Oguntona Janet Bola; Yusuf Sarafa and Shuaibu Oladayo.

The statement added that the nominees of the different ministries on the Board are: Dr. Olubunmi Ayinde; Mr. Alao Muyiwa Maruf; Mrs. Areo Bukola Oluseun; TPL Seun Raji and Mr. Segun Olakoju.

The statement further announced the appointment of the chairmen of the governing councils of the state-owned tertiary institutions, including Ogundiran Samuel Ogunwale (The Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa); Prof. Mathew Odedokun (Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo); Bisi Ojebola (College of Education, Lanlate); Professor Sunday Ajayi Adesola (Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki); Prof. Lateef Sanni (Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo Ora); Prof. Kunle Akinyemi (The Polytechnic, Ibadan).

Those appointed as members of The Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa were Alhaji Musiliu Oyedemi; Barr. Segun Adebayo; Adedokun Alice; Mr Wazir Adekunle and Alhaji Azeem Badmus.

Banji Folaranmi; Al-Hassan Sakirat; Alhaji Liadi Busari and Chief Joshua Oyetunde Abioye were appointed as members of the Governing Council of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo.

Similarly, Alhaji Aliyu Tajudeen; Mrs Lawal Jumoke; Mr Ajayi-Ope Olatunde Phillips and Mrs Mojisola Alenkhe were appointed as members of the College of Education, Lanlate’s Governing Council.

For the Governing Council of the Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Dr. Omotayo Funmilola Olubunmi; Mr. Isiaka Adegbayi Kareem; Prof. Stephen Adegbite; Mr. Ife Oyelere and Mr. Balogun Nurudeen were appointed as members.

Abdulrahman Alayande; Dr. Abegunde Ilori Amos; Tunrayo Ajeigbe; Princess Adenike Adedoja; Mr. Lukman Balogun; Mr. Olalekan Kazeem Bello; Hon. Taiwo Akano; Mr. Adesope Elijah Adesina and Olawuwo Samuel Adigun were appointed as members of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo Ora’s Governing Council.

For The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Prof. Sarafadeen Olateju Kareem; Prof. S.G. Odewumi; Jide Ojolowo; Adedapo Adekunle Joshua; Ayaba Moji Adeyemi; Abiola Ayorinde Taoreed and Bola Akinyemi were appointed as members of its Governing Council.

