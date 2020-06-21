THE Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Oyo State, Taiwo Adisa, says that the governor has been developing the state in line with the manifesto which he campaigned within the 2019 election cycle.

The governor’s spokesman, who was reacting to an interview granted an Ibadan-based radio station by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 election, Bayo Adelabu, declared on Saturday that no amount of lies, misinformation and deliberate plots to malign the government by members of the opposition would make the people of the state regret electing Makinde as their governor.

According to him, the governor remained committed to delivering on the mandate given to him by residents of the state, noting that the administration has been developing the state in accordance with the carefully-worded manifesto tagged Oyo State Roadmap for Accelerated Development, 2019-2023.

“The Makinde administration is sure-footedly taking the people of Oyo State from poverty to prosperity despite intense efforts by APC chieftains to distract it,” the statement read.

The governor’s media aide added that the administration has also been transparent and open in the last one year and that this has continued to endear it to the people, who have come to realise that indeed, good governance and probity were achievable in the state.

The statement also questioned Adelabu’s pedigree, especially his criticisms of Makinde’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, declaring that measures taken so far by the Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19 have been adopted even by the Presidential Task Force.

According to the statement, it is unpardonable that a man who contested the governorship seat of Oyo State cannot recall the number of electoral wards in the state, saying: “It was undue arrogance for Adelabu to proclaim himself the best thing to happen to politics since Obafemi Awolowo, when in actual fact, he doesn’t know something as basic as the number of electoral wards in the state.

“That showcases the height of his ignorance about the workings of the state and further explains his lack of knowledge of the developmental strides of Governor Makinde’s administration in the last one year,” the statement further read.

The statement berated the APC candidate for resorting to lies and castigating the people of Oyo State as ignorant when he said that “the most ignorant indigenes of the state knows I am the best…,” saying “Adelabu should stop insulting the people of Oyo State by describing them as “ignorant.”

