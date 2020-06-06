GOV. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has flagged off the construction of a secretariat for the Local Government Service Commission and Local Government Pension Board.

Makinde said at the occasion in Ibadan that the idea of constructing the office complex came from the Local Government Service Commission.

He promised that his administration would give support for the completion of the project within 11 months.

“In about 11 months, we will be coming back here to commission the edifice. So, I thank the chairmen and chairpersons of the local government areas and the local council development areas.

”Everybody came together to buy into the vision, and by that singular action, we were able to raise substantial amount needed for the construction of the structure.

“I congratulate the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and Local Government Service Commission and Local Government Pension Board. It is your idea and baby and we will support you to see to its completion,” he stated.

The governor also said that the state government had commenced the gradual rehabilitation of its secretariat which had been left to degenerate over the years.

”The rehabilitation process will not abate until the entire structures are given the desired face-lift,” Makinde said.

In his goodwill message Mr Olusegun Abatan, the Secretary of Nigeria Union of Pensioners in Oyo State, described the flag off of the office complex as historic.

Abatan praised the governor for effecting the payment of about N5 billion gratuities to retired workers of ministries, departments, agencies and parastatals.

He described Makinde’s administration as purposeful, saying it had so far paid N1.98 billion to retirees of primary schools while local government retires got about N3.2 billion.

Abatan added that the efforts of the Makinde administration had culminated in the socio-economic development witnessed in the state.

NAN

June 6, 2020

