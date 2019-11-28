OYO State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday presented N208 billion as 2020 Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly with infrastructure getting the lion’s share of 23.93 percent, followed by education with 22.37 percent of the total proposal. Makinde, while presenting the budget, said that the proposal would cater for all sectors operating within the state, ranging from agriculture, education, health, security and infrastructure as well as prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

The governor, who added that every single expenditure is geared towards facilitating the accelerated development of the state, disclosed that about N34.5 billion had been for ongoing and proposed road projects in the four administrative zones of the state. He said: “In keeping with the yearnings of the people of Oyo State, which they communicated to us during the budget town hall meetings we held across the three senatorial districts, we are aiming for at least 70 per cent budget implementation. We believe we can even exceed this because we are not building castles in the air. Our proposed budget income matches our proposed expenditure.

“Infrastructure in the 2020 fiscal year’s budget stood at 23.93 per cent of the total sum allocated because it is our plan to be bullish with infrastructural development, especially road construction. The sum of N35.4 billion has been provided in the 2020 budget for ongoing and proposed roads projects in all the senatorial zones.

“In the 2020 budget, we have provided for capital projects in education sector along with regular payment of subvention. For these reasons, education comes a close second to works with a total allocation of 22.37 per cent of the budget.“It is therefore with a deep sense of responsibility that I present to you the Oyo State Budget proposal for the 2020 fiscal year. I can assure that every kobo of N208, 802,972,878.00 is geared towards facilitating the accelerated development of our beloved Oyo State.”

Makinde said that the budget was of the people and for the people, promising that every citizen of Oyo State has a workable plan that they could identify with. He urged the Assembly to give it due consideration in a timely manner so that its implementation could start in earnest to set the state on the trajectory of accelerated development.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, noted that the leadership of the Ninth Assembly was fully committed to the implementation of the budget, describing the 2020 budget as the budget of reality for the masses.“We shall put all our efforts to ensure a quick passage of the budget. We are here to support the Executive for the speedy passage of the budget meticulously”, he said.He, however, urged the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to co-operate with the House and respond positively when it comes to the defend of the budget.

Guardian

– Nov. 28, 2019 @ 08:45 GMT |

