Makinde reshuffles cabinet

Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle, which affected two ministries.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Friday and signed by Taiwo Adisa, chief press secretary, the governor, confirmed the swapping of the portfolios of commissioners for Education and Establishments.

The statement confirmed that Professor Daud Kehinde Sangodoyin, commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, has been moved from the ministry to that of Establishment and Training, while his counterpart in Olasunkanmi Aremu Olaleye, ministry of Establishment and Training, has replaced Sangodoyin at the Ministry of Education.

The statement also indicated that the change takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, a letter dated 31 January, 2020, which was signed by Olubamiwo Adeosun, secretary to the State government, communicated the decision of Governor Makinde to effect the minor cabinet reshuffle.

The two commissioners were part of the 14 first batch of commissioners inaugurated by Governor Makinde on 15 August, 2020.

Sangodoyin, obtained his B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D degrees from the University of Ibadan and was the first lecturer to be promoted to the rank of full professor of Statistics at the University of Botswana.

Olaleye, who is to man the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, holds a Bachelor of Laws, Barrister at Law and LL.M degrees and has at different periods served as the chairman, Oyo State Land Allocation Committee and chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, OYSIEC.

