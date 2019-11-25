GOV. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday called on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to endeavour to leave their host localities better than they met them.

Makinde, represented by the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, made the call during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch C (stream 1) orientation course for corps members posted to the state, at Iseyin.

He enjoined the corps members to accept their postings in good faith and proceed to impact positively on the communities and people of the state.

“It’s important we impress it on your minds that you are not defined by your location but by the stuff you are made of.

“Be determined to leave your host locality better than you met it, people known to have made impact in life are those that chose to serve in a unique dimension.

“So, impart the knowledge acquired from your various institutions on the younger ones and join hands with us in making Oyo State an enviable one,” he said.

Makinde admonished them not to be reckless at their places of Primary Assignment, stressing that they should be able to account creditably for the way they spent their service year.

The governor urged them to use the service year to ponder afresh on how well they could contribute to the development of the nation.

Also speaking, the Oyo State NYSC coordinator, Mrs Eniola Ambekemo, urged the corps members to take their postings in good spirit and brace up to the challenges of nation building.

She enjoined them to relate cordially with their host communities and steer clear of acts of indiscipline or anti-social behavior.

Ambekemo advised them to avoid unnecessary journeys and obtain written permission through appropriate channels of communication if they must travel.

“Let me warn you that any act of absenteeism, truancy or indiscipline on your part will be met with appropriate sanctions as stipulated in the NYSC bye-laws.

“Uphold the lofty objectives of the NYSC, be good ambassadors of the scheme, your alma mater, and above all, your families, ” she said.

The state coordinator appealed to employers of corps members to make adequate arrangements and provide them with basic facilities to enhance their effectiveness.

She appreciated the state government for its constant support to the NYSC scheme, while commending all camp officials for their contribution toward the success of the orientation course. (NAN)

