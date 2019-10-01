THE task of making Nigeria great is the collective responsibility of every Nigerian, says former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Uduaghan, made the remark on Tuesday in a statement to mark the Independence Day in Warri.

The former governor noted that in spite of the numerous challenges facing the country, there were things to be happy about as a nation.

“It is better to use this occasion to focus on the things that unite us, while moving away from issues that drag us backward in our quest to be a progressive nation.

“We are a nation blessed with diversity and young population. Harnessing them with a thriving private sector will set us on a path of prosperity and provide the right environment for more investments.

“Every nation has its manifest challenges. Every great nation we admire has undergone political and socio-economic pruning to arrive at an enviable position.

“This is the first time we are experiencing 20 years of democracy -the longest civilian rule in our 59-year history.

“All our challenges notwithstanding, Nigeria is still one big indivisible entity,” he said.

Uduaghan said that with robust understanding among the National Assembly, Executive and the Economic Advisory Council, the country was on the right path to economic recovery. (NAN)

– Oct. 1, 2019 @ 16:29 GMT |

