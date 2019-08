The sixth batch of ministers- designate that took oaths before President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday are Kebbi – Abubakar Malami, Kogi – Ramatu Tijani, Kwara – Lai Mohammed.

Others are Kwara – Gbemisola Saraki, and Lagos – Olorunmibe Mamora. – The Nation

– Aug. 21, 2019 @ 12:57 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)