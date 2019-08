The ninth and final batch of ministers Designate that took oaths before President Muhammadu Buhari In Aso Rock on Wednesday are Taraba- Saleh Mamman, Yobe- Abubakar Aliyu and Zamfara- Sadiya Umar Farouk. – The Nation

– Aug. 21, 2019 @ 13:12 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)